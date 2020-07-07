Mackinac Bridge sees 61,827 cars cross during Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge saw 61,827 cars cross the bridge between Friday, July 3 and Sunday, July 5.

That is 92.6% of the 66,765 cars that crossed into the U.P. last year during the same three day time span.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority tells TV6 & FOX UP that these numbers are unaudited. They also note that it is hard to compare numbers with the holiday falling on a weekend for the first time in five years.

Lately, the Bridge Authority says they have been seeing 85% of normal traffic.

