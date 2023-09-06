Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is accepting applications

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) is now accepting applications for its 50th class cycle.

This is a voluntary, cost-free alternative education program. It’s a 17-month program located in Battlecreek, Michigan. Twenty-two weeks are residential, the rest are post-residential.

Cadets participate in drill, and ceremony formations, meet physical fitness standards and perform community service in addition to their time in the classroom.

They offer three avenues of academic excellence. They partner with a local public school to provide classes, credit recovery online and a chance to pursue their G.E.D.

Michael Gillum, Michigan Youth Challenge Academy director and Michigan Job Challenge director, said their goal is to help cadets grow, change and figure out what’s next for their future.

“Our goal is not to compete with local high schools but our goal is to help support them with the kids that are really having trouble in their traditional school. To help them be successful and not fall into that trap of dropping out of high school and being a burden on themselves, their families and the community,” said Gillum.

They accept applications from around 150 kids ages 15 and a half to 18 years old.

View upcoming U.P. orientation dates here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.