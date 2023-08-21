Norway Knights football sets bar high going into 2023 season

The team said they are feeling good, looking good, and working well together.
The Knights in a huddle during the pre-season scrimmage at North Central high school
The Knights in a huddle during the pre-season scrimmage at North Central high school(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway Knight’s football team practice is in full swing ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Norway finished with a 6-4 record last season, they lost in the regional against the Munising Mustangs.

Although the Knights have lost a few players due to graduating last year, a young group of linemen returns this year with more experience under their belt. The team said they are feeling good, looking good, and working well together.

“Our wide receivers and our line are working well together, definitely. Our quarterback is doing great as well, really everything is looking good, even our defense,” said Norway Offensive and Defensive Lineman Maddex Burklund.

Head coach for Norway, Scott Popp, added expectations will be high for the Knights this season.

‘As coaches we are expecting a lot out of them. As I said, it is on everybody. We have a very young line, our specials are pretty decent, and add to that we have some pretty good returners from last year. We lost a lot from last year. Last year is what carried us to where we were and we did not do what we wanted to do towards the end of last year, but it is [going to] be a fun year this year,” said head coach Popp.

Norway opens the season Friday, August 25 against the Lake-Linden-Hubbell Lakes.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today

Latest News

The Mustang offense prepares to run a play during a scrimmage hosted by North Central football.
Munising Mustangs football less than a week away from kickoff
The Saints await their turn to take the field during the North Central scrimmage
St. Ignace joins eight player football division for the first time
Match on Mackinac Island, Munising football preview, Queen City cross country, Marquette Trail...
Match on Mackinac Island, Munising football preview, Queen City cross country, Marquette Trail 50, Emma Jones breaks Manistique's volleyball assist record
North Central hosts football scrimmage with three other eight-player teams
North Central hosts football scrimmage with three other eight-player teams