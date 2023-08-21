Norway Knights football sets bar high going into 2023 season

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway Knight’s football team practice is in full swing ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Norway finished with a 6-4 record last season, they lost in the regional against the Munising Mustangs.

Although the Knights have lost a few players due to graduating last year, a young group of linemen returns this year with more experience under their belt. The team said they are feeling good, looking good, and working well together.

“Our wide receivers and our line are working well together, definitely. Our quarterback is doing great as well, really everything is looking good, even our defense,” said Norway Offensive and Defensive Lineman Maddex Burklund.

Head coach for Norway, Scott Popp, added expectations will be high for the Knights this season.

‘As coaches we are expecting a lot out of them. As I said, it is on everybody. We have a very young line, our specials are pretty decent, and add to that we have some pretty good returners from last year. We lost a lot from last year. Last year is what carried us to where we were and we did not do what we wanted to do towards the end of last year, but it is [going to] be a fun year this year,” said head coach Popp.

Norway opens the season Friday, August 25 against the Lake-Linden-Hubbell Lakes.

