Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township

Missing person
Missing person(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A search for a missing man continued Monday after an upside-down kayak was found on Lake Superior in Ontonagon Township Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. ET Friday, Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a call reporting the kayak was overturned near the Firesteel River area.

Investigators say a resident observed a kayaker paddling out toward the lake at approximately 1:00 p.m. and later observed the kayak was unoccupied.

The Coast Guard launched a boat to the area and troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post were dispatched to the area to start coordinating search efforts.

The missing kayaker is believed to be 74-year-old Dale Albert Venema from Ontonagon.

Agencies assisting with this incident are the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Dept., Michigan DNR, and the US Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Service. US Coast Guard assets were utilized as well in the search effort. The Ontonagon Harbor Master, employees of the Village of Ontonagon, and several residents have also aided in the search. The Michigan State Police Dive Team was also contacted to assist.

Search efforts continued through the weekend and remain ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Ishpeming Duplex Fire
1 taken to hospital after Ishpeming duplex fire
The Elite Auto Garage Car Show hosted a variety of antique and modern cars.
Elite Auto Garage donates to Harley Corwin’s Family
Individuals paid their dues and were given 3 discs that they had to use to play.
Boulder Alley disc golf course needs donations to upgrade
11-year-old boy hit by car on US-41 while riding bike

Latest News

AAA: Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week
Sands Speedway races for Kids Day
City of Marinette Police Department.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash in Marinette
Charlie Ogea of Scrollsawn Crafts offers a variety of wooden sculptures made for everyone.
Shop handmade puzzles by Scrollsawn Crafts at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique