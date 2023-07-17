Coast Guard, MSP search for missing kayaker in Ontonagon Township

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A search for a missing man continued Monday after an upside-down kayak was found on Lake Superior in Ontonagon Township Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. ET Friday, Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a call reporting the kayak was overturned near the Firesteel River area.

Investigators say a resident observed a kayaker paddling out toward the lake at approximately 1:00 p.m. and later observed the kayak was unoccupied.

The Coast Guard launched a boat to the area and troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post were dispatched to the area to start coordinating search efforts.

The missing kayaker is believed to be 74-year-old Dale Albert Venema from Ontonagon.

Agencies assisting with this incident are the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Dept., Michigan DNR, and the US Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Service. US Coast Guard assets were utilized as well in the search effort. The Ontonagon Harbor Master, employees of the Village of Ontonagon, and several residents have also aided in the search. The Michigan State Police Dive Team was also contacted to assist.

Search efforts continued through the weekend and remain ongoing.

