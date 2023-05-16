Wildlife conversationalists plant tree saplings to improve deer winter habitat

IRON RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife conservationists are trying to re-establish winter habitats for deer by planting thousands of trees.

“Deer, historically, have used this area for the last 100 years for wintering. The amount of softwood, which is hemlock, white pine, balsam fir and spruce, has declined. It has declined both because it was intentionally removed, or it died from diseases,” said Jim Hammill, Wildlife biologist & retired DNR officer.

The Michigan DNR is currently in the process of planting more than 45,000 saplings across 100 acres of land in Iron River Township. The project is a partnership between the DNR, Safari Club International Foundation and area business partners to restore deer habitats.

“Deer will come down here during the winter period seeking conifer cover so there is less snow on the ground so they can feed better,” Hammill said.

This project in Iron River Township will cost $25,000 and is funded by a DNR grant. Hammill said as long as there is funding, the team wants to restore more forest habitats.

“We are going to focus on what we think is the greatest need,” Hammill said. “The greatest need is overhead thermal winter cover for deer.”

Habitat foresters like Stu Boren said this project not only builds a healthy forest, but a healthy deer herd.

“The heavy snowfall that we often can have in many places in the U.P., a strong thermal cover is crucial to deer survival,” Boren said.

Boren said this part of Iron County sees about 200 inches of snow annually. Deer will travel from as far as Baraga County to seek refuge during the winter.

“We are looking to achieve a modest population that is well distributed across the landscape,” Boren said.

It will take another 10 to 20 years for these saplings to grow tall enough to provide thermal cover, but Boren said starting the planting process is a necessary step.

