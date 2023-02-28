Family member of Negaunee man killed in Arizona speaks out

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Three days ago, avid cyclist David Kero, of Negaunee, was on his very first ride with the West Valley Cycle Group in Goodyear, Arizona when he was killed in a crash.

“He was just here visiting for spring training and heard about the group and decided, hey I want to ride because I’ve heard about this group,” said Steven Rhode, who was also involved in the crash.

The crash happened Saturday morning when 26-year-old Pedro Quintana’s truck veered into a group of cyclists. 17 were injured, but Kero and one other cyclist were killed.

Spencer Prusi is Kero’s cousin and the owner of West End Ski & Trail in Ishpeming. He said the news of Kero’s death was a devastating blow.

“To many people, Dave was a cyclist, a friend. People that knew him had nothing but great things to say. He was always willing to help when he was always game for anything. Whenever I asked him if he wanted to do anything his common answer was yeah, why not?” Prusi said.

Prusi said Kero worked as a mechanic for West End Ski & Trail.

“Dave started with me when I started the shop. He loved everything about bikes. There would be bikes that came in and probably needed a lot more work than they were worth, but Dave would be so excited about it,” Prusi said.

Prusi and the family would like people to remember Kero in two ways.

“For his kindness, his willingness to help and I think we could all take from that example,” Prusi said.

Funeral services for Kero have not yet been announced but are currently being arranged.

