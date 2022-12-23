Tracking your Christmas gifts: Postal carriers say safety comes first, weather may result in delays

Mich. (WLUC) - Many are home for the holidays already, and some are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their Christmas packages. However, U.S. postal carriers say an incoming blizzard may complicate things if conditions become dangerous.

UPS Corporate Communications Employee Michael Scott says safety comes first. If there is a delay, they will arrive as soon as possible.

“Safely delivering on our commitments is UPS’s most important priority,” said Scott. “Our drivers are trained to safely make deliveries, and if we cannot safely deliver to an area, we will resume service as soon as conditions permit.”

On its website, UPS has issued an alert due to weather conditions:

“Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected.”

The company asked for patience from customers, saying, “We will work to ensure the safety of our employees while minimizing effects on service. Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit.”

If you are expecting deliveries from UPS, the most up-to-date information on the status of shipments is available by tracking a package on ups.com.

“Consumers can (also) use UPS My Choice to track their packages, leave special delivery instructions for their driver, and redirect their packages to a nearby UPS Access Point location,” added Scott.

FedEx has also commented on the effects of weather on their scheduled deliveries. In a statement to TV6, the postal carrier said:

“The severe winter weather across the country is impacting our network... We recognize the importance of deliveries this holiday weekend, and we are implementing contingency measures where it is safe and possible to do so. The safety of all FedEx team members remains our top priority as we take actions to lessen any impact on service. For information and updates on weather impacts, check https://www.fedex.com/en-us/service-alerts.html. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can visit www.fedex.com.”

Finally, The United State Postal Service (USPS) says letter carriers are still attempting to deliver packages and mail Friday. However, ferries and planes are not operating to Mackinac Island and Beaver Island.

USPS shared this statement with TV6:

“The U.S. Postal Service monitors weather conditions daily to plan for potential impacts on delivery due to extreme conditions. We’ve been tracking this week’s predicted winter storms and taking all available actions in advance of the storm. Our letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if they feel it is safe to do so. Their personal safety comes first. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to do so as the winter storm continues.”

In the event of mandatory evacuation orders/mandatory road closures by local, state, or federal officials, the USPS said it will suspend services in those areas.

USPS concluded by asking customers to “please help their letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes or snow piles left by plows to allow access. If you receive service to your door, the postal service asked that customers clear sidewalks, steps, and porches of snow and ice to prevent falls.

