Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Staff say the event provides the community with awareness about programs and services at the center.

“We’ll be showing two long-form videos that Bennett Media had produced for us, a domestic violence video and a sexual assault awareness video,” Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said.

The event is a kickoff for a year-end fundraising campaign to raise money for services at the Women’s Center.

