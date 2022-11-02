Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising

Marquette Women's Center
Marquette Women's Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Staff say the event provides the community with awareness about programs and services at the center.

“We’ll be showing two long-form videos that Bennett Media had produced for us, a domestic violence video and a sexual assault awareness video,” Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said.

The event is a kickoff for a year-end fundraising campaign to raise money for services at the Women’s Center.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Latest News

K.I. Sawyer building
K.I. Sawyer building demolition work held up
Revolve CC
Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend
Flags from Native American tribes and communities
NMU celebrates Native American Heritage Month
United Way of Marquette County logo
Season of giving is here in the UP