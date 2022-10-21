Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.

Emery was sentenced as a third habitual offender, resulting in the doubling of her maximum penalty for having at least two previous felony convictions.

On Oct. 31, 2021, Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers and a deputy from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an assault and property destruction. At a residence in Escanaba, they say they located Emery. Emery was subsequently arrested. But, after being put in handcuffs she attempted to pull away from officers. She was placed in the front seat of an MSP patrol car and seatbelted.

Emery loosened the seatbelt and escaped the vehicle. She was captured the following day with handcuffs still on her.

On Dec. 19, 2021, after Emery was released on bond for fleeing the police car, troopers conducted a traffic stop near Bark river. The officer recognized Emery as the front-seat passenger. She tried to give the officer a fake name.

The trooper attempted to then arrest Emery on warrants. However, Emery began to fight the trooper. During the struggle, the trooper suffered hand injuries. Backup was called to help detain Emery. While officers attempted to search her, she spun away and ran toward a nearby field. Subsequently, she was tackled and taken back into custody.

In both investigations, MSP was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers were also assisted by the Hannahville Tribal Police Department.

