Pep rally kicks off homecoming festivities in Kingsford

For the first time in three years, Kingsford High School students traveled to Woodland Elementary for a pep rally with young Flivvers.
Darren Petschar (left) leads Kingsford High School students against Dave Lindbeck (right) and...
Darren Petschar (left) leads Kingsford High School students against Dave Lindbeck (right) and Woodland Elementary students in a tug of war game.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is homecoming at Kingsford High School and festivities are back to normal this year. For the first time in three years, Kingsford High School students traveled to Woodland Elementary for a pep rally with young Flivvers. The program returns after being canceled due to COVID-19.

“Having our kids see those older students that come down and help, they do these games, gets them excited to come to the games and watch them play,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary principal.

Roughly 1,000 people packed the gym at Woodland Elementary. Even TV6′s Clint McLeod joined the festivities. He played cheeseball toss. Shaving cream was put on his head, and an elementary student had three minutes to stick as many cheeseballs as they could.

Other games include “lucky egg,” and a tug of war between elementary and high school students.

While homecoming is fun and games, there are important lessons to learn from the excitement.

“One of the high school students said to me is that she remembered being here and looking up to the high school kids,” said Dave Lindbeck, KHS principal. “She was starting to get a little teary eyed. It reminded her how powerful it is for our high school students to serve as role models, and she was taking that in.”

Petschar said every student who participated in a game during the assembly was chosen because of good behavior in the classroom.

“It builds the whole idea of I know what I’m doing and I’m doing what’s right,” Petschar said.

New at this year’s homecoming, a tailgate at Kingsford High School will allow students to spend time together and interact with more than 20 school clubs. Lindbeck looks forward to show off the Flivver spirit at Friday’s game against Escanaba.

