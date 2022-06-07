Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau re-brands to Visit Keweenaw

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw, formerly the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, launched a new destination brand and website to assist travelers planning vacations to Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. The announcement was made last week over the organization’s social media channels.

“We’re excited to share the updated destination brand with our visitors, businesses and communities,” said Brad Barnett, Executive Director of Visit Keweenaw. “This summer we’re officially adopting the Visit Keweenaw brand and launching our Adventure North campaign to position the Keweenaw as a premiere outdoor and leisure destination.”

According to Barnett, the new brand seeks to authentically represent the destination and resonate with what draws visitors to the Keweenaw. It focuses on the Keweenaw’s rustic, natural beauty, world-class outdoor recreation, and adventurous spirit and encourages travelers to experience the area in a respectful and responsible way. His team worked with The Flemings Group, a consulting firm based in Birmingham, Mich. to craft the brand.

“Our visitors and community members tell us again and again that the peninsula’s combination of rolling lands, abundant waters and sense of history sets us apart from other destinations. That’s what our new brand emphasizes in a fresh, modern way,” said Barnett.

With the new brand comes a new website that Barnett thinks will genuinely represent the quality of the destination and the experiences the Keweenaw has to offer. The website is designed to be mobile-device friendly since approximately 60% of website traffic comes from individuals using smart devices like cell phones. The site, which receives more than 600,000 annual visitors, can be viewed at VisitKeweenaw.com.

The re-brand also changes the organization’s name from the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau to Visit Keweenaw. Barnett explained the updated business name better reflects its core mission and differentiates it from other similar organizations in the minds of partners and community members.

“It doesn’t hurt that it’s a lot easier to say,” Barnett added.

