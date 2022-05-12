Recreation Lanes makes first major renovations in 28 years

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bowling alleys can bring back memories of birthday parties and events.

A staple in Iron Mountain for 85 years is undergoing renovations first time in 28 years. One of the major improvements to Recreation Lanes is new masking units.

“What they are is they shield the view of the pin spotters from the view of the customer. Basically, we wanted something more modern,” said Joe Tomassoni, Recreation Lanes General Manager.

The cost of renovations will be over $10,000. This is the first time the bowling alley is making a large investment since 1994.

Not much will change about the aesthetics. The classic mid-1980s digital scoring computers will remain, but now your scores can project on a plasma screen TV overhead.

“The installers had to run cables from the existing units, all the way through the ball subway, and up into the ceiling that way they can hook it to the converter box,” Tomassoni said.

Tomassoni said overhead monitors have been around since the 1980′s, but the technology has now become significantly cheaper. He says the feedback he has received online has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“Some people like seeing change,” Tomassoni explained. “They like seeing the money they spend here being put back into the business.”

Tomassoni said the business will also replace old cash registers with a “point of sales system.” He says this will allow for quicker service and a more streamlined workflow for employees.

“They see this new look, and a lot of people are going to be very happy with it,” Tomassoni said.

The next renovation project for the bowling alley is going to replace the wooden lanes with purely synthetic ones. Some of them are over 35-years-old.

The project will begin on May 26, and will last eight days, but the bowling alley will remain open.

