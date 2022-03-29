Advertisement

Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up

For those who are not high-risk, spending time outside or drinking milk can help with those Vitamin D deficiencies.
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter weather sticks around in Upper Michigan, experts share how you can keep Vitamin D levels up.

March is the first time since fall when those in the northern hemisphere can produce Vitamin D from the sun, which means right now, many of us are still low.

Bellin Health in Dickinson County says a lack of sun exposure can actually have adverse effects on health like weakened bones. Doctors recommend that people who are high-risk, like the elderly or those with an absorption disease like celiac, take supplements.

For those who are not high-risk, spending time outside or drinking milk can help with those deficiencies.

“During U.P. winters they are long, dark, and people are in the house. They don’t get enough sunshine and their Vitamin D levels go down. It is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it is stored for an extended period of time, but if you aren’t outside for like nine months at a time, your levels get a lot lower,” said Dr. John Groeneveld, Bellin Health Family Physician.

If you have any concerns or questions about your vitamin d levels, talk to your primary care physician.

