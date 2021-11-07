Tech shuts out LSSU Saturday for CCHA split

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech shut out Lake Superior State 2-0 Saturday (Nov. 6) at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena to earn the CCHA series split. Blake Pietila stopped all 20 shots for his second shutout of the season.

“I thought we got six periods of effort out of our team this weekend. Tonight, we were more motivated and we got a better result,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said.

Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of power play goals. Trenton Bliss scored his second of the season 5:32 into the game to give the Huskies the lead. The puck sat loose at the side of the net. Grant Docter was the only player that saw it loose and jammed it out front. Arvid Caderoth had a touch before it squirted out to the other side of the net and Bliss blasted in his 32nd career goal. It was Docter’s first collegiate point in his second game.

Colin Swoyer made it 2-0 10 minutes later. The Huskies worked the puck down to the goal line. Caderoth fed Alec Broetzman for a one-timer that was saved, but Swoyer was there to put in the rebound for his first goal of the season and the 10th of his career.

“That power play unit executed well,” added Shawhan. “The movement was good on that. Lake State does a good job of making it difficult to set up, but getting that second goal was big for us because we didn’t get that two-goal lead last night.”

Tech dominated in shots for the second night in a row 31-20, including a pair that drew iron with Brian Halonen in the first and Nick Nardella in the third. Justin Misiak had two great scoring chances in the third with a breakaway and a great move in the slot but both opportunities were steered away.

Pietila picked up his fifth career shutout by making seven saves in the first, six in the second, and seven in the third. He had a big save on a shorthanded breakaway early in the game and helped the penalty kill remain perfect on the season after going 4 for 4 on the night and 23 for 23 so far this campaign.

“Blake’s so consistent. Nothing he does surprises me,” said Shawhan. “He fits perfectly into what we need him to do. He had to make some big saves, and he definitely earned the shutout.”

Seth Eisele had 29 saves for the Lakers, and Jacob Bengtsson led the team with four shots on goal.

The Huskies continue to play an Upper Peninsula CCHA rival next weekend against Northern Michigan.

“Northern had a good weekend sweeping BU,” Shawhan said. “They’re always hard to play against especially in their rink.”

The Huskies will host Friday’s contest at 7:07 p.m. with the team’s meeting at the Berry Events Center in Marquette on Saturday at 6:37 p.m.

