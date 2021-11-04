Advertisement

Marquette woman starts GoFundMe page for young dog’s surgery

By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman is looking for help to save a young dog’s life.

When Northern Michigan University student Hannah Blemerg learned her coworker’s dog needed surgery, she stepped in to help raise money.

2-year-old Baymax needs reconstructive surgery on both of his back legs from a torn ACL.

The surgery costs too much for owner Marie Anderson to afford on her own. Throughout her life, Anderson has adopted over 30 dogs from abusive homes.

Anderson says according to a veterinarian, without surgery, Baymax’s life will be severely shortened.

“If I didn’t have the help, that Hannah started this GoFundMe page, I wouldn’t be able to do the surgery,” says Anderson. “According to my daughter, (a veterinarian) without this, in a couple years I’m going to have to put him down and I don’t want to do that.”

Hannah started raising money first at work, but now has started a GoFundMe page to raise all the money needed for Baymax’s surgery. The surgery is planned for April, and Marie will need over $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

