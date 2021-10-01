Kingsford High School students experience distracted driving in virtual reality

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students entered a new virtual reality realm today, and experienced distracted driving firsthand. “Arrive Alive Tour” visited the U.P. for the first time, and staff saw this as an opportunity to educate students.

“Being homecoming week, these kids are high energy, the likelihood of making poor choices does increase. Giving them an opportunity for an educated simulator here will allow us to hopefully prevent some tragedy,” said Dave Lindbeck, Kingsford High School Principal.

Today’s event was sponsored by Scott Sanders Farm Bureau Insurance Agency, and the spokeswoman wants to make sure her daughter, and every child, gets home safe.

“I just want her, and everybody else, to take away the fact that this is why they shouldn’t do it. This is absolutely why, and this is why they should be calling a parent every time,” said Shannon Sanders, Scott Sanders Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Office Manager.

Students got to choose between three simulator options: drunk driving, under the influence of marijuana, or texting and driving. Multiple monitors allowed for instructors to show students how you can become impaired on the road. After the affects were introduced, every student struggled to stay on the road.

“When you first put it on, it feels just like when you’re normally driving, but then slowly as the effects are wearing on you, it gets an increased tunnel vision and everything just moves around you instead of being still like it usually is,” said Aliyah Garvaglia, Kingsford High School Senior.

Garvaglia says the impairments are stronger than you’d think. Each student was issued a fake citation, detailing some infractions while impaired.

TV6′s Clint McLeod tried the simulator with a setting of 0.11 B.A.C. and some of his infractions included: swerving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving off the road, and a head on collision. The simulator will be outside the high school up until kickoff tonight for students to experience.

