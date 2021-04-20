Keweenaw Mountain Lodge applies to be Dark Sky Park

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge (KML) in Copper Harbor is working towards becoming a Dark Sky Park.

Step one is to reduce light pollution in the park and surrounding areas as much as possible. Step two -- fill out lots of paperwork.

“It’s a big process,” said Mariah Summers, KML Events Coordinator. “We have to take a lot of Dark Sky light readings.”

Summers explained she takes a small box called a Zenith and it is held to the sky at night to measure light levels.

“We recently replaced all the street lights coming up to the lodge,” said KML Maintenance Worker Mike Miller. “It’s a process of choosing the right ones, there’s lots of options out there but not all of them work.”

Miller explained the type of light and the direction it points in makes a big difference in light pollution. With the Keweenaw being so naturally dark, he said it’s easy to tell what’s making light at night.

At the Mountain Lodge, there is lots of open sky and little to no light pollution in most areas.

“We had to do an entire inventory of every single lighting structure on property and go through this chart of whether it was compliant or not with Dark Sky,” said Summers.

Additionally, KML Photographer Pam Dyl explained to TV6 she has been helping too.

Dyl has been exploring the park and noting locations that make for good stargazing.

She will be leading upcoming workshops at the lodge aimed at educating and engaging the public on how Dark Sky works. Also, on how to get good footage of clear skies.

For more information on how the KML will be joining the Dark Sky Initiative, visit their website.

