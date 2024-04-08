The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +8000 on the moneyline, the 35th-ranked odds of all college basketball teams.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Wolverines are set to play at home against the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM ET. Michigan is favored by 16.5 points (the point total is set at 152.5).

Michigan NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Michigan Team Stats

Michigan has a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.0 points per game. It is putting up 99.0 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and is allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 246th in college basketball.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Michigan and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Michigan has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Michigan Players

Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Wolverines in scoring (25.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.0 rebounds per game).

The squad is led in assists by Dug McDaniel's 8.0 per game.

McDaniel connects on 4.0 threes per game to lead the Wolverines.

Michigan's steals leader is McDaniel, who collects 1.0 per game. Terrance Williams II leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.