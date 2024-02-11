The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the NFL as of October 9.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are only 16th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), but 13th-best according to computer rankings.

The Packers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +6600 at the start of the season to +6600.

The Packers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this year.

Out of four Packers games this year, three have hit the over.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Packers rank fourth-worst in total offense (280.8 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 21st with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Packers rank 10th in the NFL with 25.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in points allowed (352.5 points allowed per contest).

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has eight touchdown passes and three picks in four games, completing 56.1% for 901 yards (225.3 per game).

Love also has run for 72 yards and two scores.

Romeo Doubs has 20 catches for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Jayden Reed has 12 catches for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two scores.

Aaron Jones has run for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

Quay Walker has recorded one pick to go with 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games for the Packers.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +75000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1400 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +25000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1400 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +30000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +75000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +75000

