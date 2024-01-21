Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) facing the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 13.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Michigan State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 262nd 71.7 Points Scored 78.3 96th 26th 63.6 Points Allowed 64.3 34th 133rd 37.5 Rebounds 37.5 133rd 27th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th 287th 6.3 3pt Made 6.7 257th 336th 10.8 Assists 18.8 9th 109th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 85th

