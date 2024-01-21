Michigan State vs. Maryland January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) facing the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Hall: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 13.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 19.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Michigan State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|262nd
|71.7
|Points Scored
|78.3
|96th
|26th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|34th
|133rd
|37.5
|Rebounds
|37.5
|133rd
|27th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|165th
|287th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|257th
|336th
|10.8
|Assists
|18.8
|9th
|109th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|85th
