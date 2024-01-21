Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) facing the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 13.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 19.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank
262nd 71.7 Points Scored 78.3 96th
26th 63.6 Points Allowed 64.3 34th
133rd 37.5 Rebounds 37.5 133rd
27th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th
287th 6.3 3pt Made 6.7 257th
336th 10.8 Assists 18.8 9th
109th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 85th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.