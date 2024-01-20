Western Michigan vs. Buffalo January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (7-5) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (5-7) in a clash of MAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jasmine Elder: 3.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
