The Buffalo Bulls (7-5) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (5-7) in a clash of MAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jasmine Elder: 3.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rana Elhusseini: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Hattie Ogden: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexis Davis: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

