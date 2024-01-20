Saturday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) facing the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 16.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 186th 74.8 Points Scored 73 229th 106th 68.1 Points Allowed 75 274th 97th 38.4 Rebounds 37.4 139th 244th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 205th 7.3 3pt Made 8 139th 315th 11.5 Assists 14.1 141st 123rd 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

