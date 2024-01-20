Saturday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) facing the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 16.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 6.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • B. Artis White: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 11 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Trey Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
186th 74.8 Points Scored 73 229th
106th 68.1 Points Allowed 75 274th
97th 38.4 Rebounds 37.4 139th
244th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd
205th 7.3 3pt Made 8 139th
315th 11.5 Assists 14.1 141st
123rd 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.