Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) facing the Michigan State Spartans (11-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Julia Ayrault: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Moira Joiner: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Theryn Hallock: 9.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amaya Battle: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sophie Hart: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.