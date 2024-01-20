Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Game Information

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

