Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryson Langdon: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|359th
|60.1
|Points Scored
|81.1
|51st
|320th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|70
|148th
|347th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|40.3
|44th
|236th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|94th
|341st
|5.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|41st
|357th
|9.3
|Assists
|16.3
|41st
|295th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|97th
