Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-10) play a fellow MAC squad, the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Nadege Jean: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rochelle Norris: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kortney Drake: 6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
