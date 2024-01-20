Central Division opponents battle when the Detroit Pistons (3-32) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Little Caesars Arena, tipping off on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 31 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is putting up 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 12.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in league).

The Bucks are getting 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Bobby Portis this year.

Khris Middleton gives the Bucks 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Ausar Thompson averages 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey posts 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Duren posts 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 7 rebounds.

Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Bucks 111.4 Points Avg. 124.8 122.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 46.8% Field Goal % 50.1% 34.3% Three Point % 37.9%

