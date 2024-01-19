Central Michigan vs. Toledo January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC schedule includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) versus the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|339th
|65.7
|Points Scored
|78.6
|88th
|278th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|335th
|336th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.4
|336th
|164th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|268th
|296th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.0
|308th
|326th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.5
|255th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.6
|85th
