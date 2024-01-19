Friday's MAC schedule includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) versus the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 339th 65.7 Points Scored 78.6 88th 278th 75.3 Points Allowed 78.5 335th 336th 32.4 Rebounds 32.4 336th 164th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 268th 296th 6.1 3pt Made 6.0 308th 326th 11.2 Assists 12.5 255th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 10.6 85th

