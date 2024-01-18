Michigan vs. Illinois January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Michigan vs. Illinois Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Illinois AVG
|Illinois Rank
|42nd
|82.3
|Points Scored
|83.5
|29th
|331st
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|91st
|134th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|44
|6th
|179th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|37th
|45th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|174th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.6
|174th
|263rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|195th
