Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank
42nd 82.3 Points Scored 83.5 29th
331st 78.6 Points Allowed 66.8 91st
134th 37.6 Rebounds 44 6th
179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.4 37th
45th 9.3 3pt Made 8.9 64th
174th 13.6 Assists 13.6 174th
263rd 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 195th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.