The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Hall: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Cam Christie: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 96th 78.3 Points Scored 79.9 65th 37th 64.3 Points Allowed 66.6 85th 138th 37.5 Rebounds 38.1 115th 172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 12th 18.8 Assists 19.9 5th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.7 176th

