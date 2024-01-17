Oakland vs. Youngstown State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 5.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryson Langdon: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|250th
|72.3
|Points Scored
|81.5
|52nd
|259th
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|135th
|293rd
|34
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|202nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|80th
|142nd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9
|63rd
|246th
|12.6
|Assists
|16.2
|49th
|106th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
