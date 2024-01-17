Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) against the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) at 8:00 PM ET.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

