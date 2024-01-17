Michigan vs. Nebraska January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) against the Michigan Wolverines (11-3) at 8:00 PM ET.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
