Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

  • Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Tankersley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Donovann Toatley: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 11.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank
261st 71.8 Points Scored 60.6 357th
257th 74.0 Points Allowed 78.0 323rd
237th 35.3 Rebounds 32.0 345th
64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th
223rd 7.2 3pt Made 5.1 341st
291st 12.0 Assists 9.5 355th
332nd 14.1 Turnovers 13.5 313th

