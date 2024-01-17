Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 11.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|261st
|71.8
|Points Scored
|60.6
|357th
|257th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|78.0
|323rd
|237th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|32.0
|345th
|64th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|244th
|223rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.1
|341st
|291st
|12.0
|Assists
|9.5
|355th
|332nd
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.5
|313th
