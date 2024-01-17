Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 11.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 4.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 261st 71.8 Points Scored 60.6 357th 257th 74.0 Points Allowed 78.0 323rd 237th 35.3 Rebounds 32.0 345th 64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 223rd 7.2 3pt Made 5.1 341st 291st 12.0 Assists 9.5 355th 332nd 14.1 Turnovers 13.5 313th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.