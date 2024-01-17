Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-9) meeting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) at 11:00 AM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Madisen Wardell: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.