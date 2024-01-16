Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Akron Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Titus Wright: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK B. Artis White: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 17.9 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sammy Hunter: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 148th 76.5 Points Scored 72.3 248th 53rd 65.2 Points Allowed 74.8 271st 170th 36.8 Rebounds 37.2 151st 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 77th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 7.8 152nd 127th 14.3 Assists 13.5 175th 250th 12.5 Turnovers 12.9 282nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.