Western Michigan vs. Akron January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Titus Wright: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- B. Artis White: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 17.9 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|148th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|72.3
|248th
|53rd
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|271st
|170th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|77th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|152nd
|127th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.5
|175th
|250th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.9
|282nd
