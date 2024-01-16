Central Michigan vs. Ohio January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) facing the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aidan Hadaway: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|83rd
|79.2
|Points Scored
|65.3
|341st
|190th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|295th
|151st
|37.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|335th
|67th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|170th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.8
|317th
|175th
|13.5
|Assists
|11
|328th
|48th
|10
|Turnovers
|12.8
|271st
