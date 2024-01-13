Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) face a fellow MAC squad, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
