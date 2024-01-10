Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) playing the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank
268th 71.2 Points Scored 73.3 222nd
247th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.0 184th
284th 34.0 Rebounds 32.5 332nd
175th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd
181st 7.5 3pt Made 5.6 323rd
283rd 12.0 Assists 14.7 111th
103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

