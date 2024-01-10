The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) face a fellow MAC opponent, the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tayra Eke: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Zaniya Nelson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kennedi Myles: 5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cali Denson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

