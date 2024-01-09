The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at University Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, six out of the Huskies' 12 games have gone over the point total.

