Tuesday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (11-3) and Maryland Terrapins (10-4) matching up at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 80-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 9.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Spartans suffered a 76-73 loss to Iowa.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports CA

Fubo Sports CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 80, Maryland 75

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans captured their best win of the season on December 30 by securing a 98-87 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Michigan State has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

98-87 on the road over Penn State (No. 35) on December 30

83-76 over Richmond (No. 48) on December 20

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 86) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 101) on November 23

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 168) on November 12

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Moira Joiner: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (38-for-92)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (38-for-92) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (23-for-46)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (23-for-46) Theryn Hallock: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +353 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (231st in college basketball).

Michigan State's offense has been less productive in Big Ten contests this year, averaging 81.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 91.1 PPG.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.