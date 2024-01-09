Tuesday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) matching up at Crisler Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 9.

The Wolverines are coming off of an 80-59 loss to Indiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 68, Minnesota 65

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' signature win of the season came in a 69-60 victory against the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on December 30.

The Wolverines have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Michigan has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ohio State (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 30

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 73) on November 18

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 83) on December 2

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 94) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 125) on November 19

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (20-for-65)

15.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (20-for-65) Lauren Hansen: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70) Jordan Hobbs: 9.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

9.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Elissa Brett: 7.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)

7.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51) Taylor Williams: 5.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +227 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are giving up 56.9 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball.

In conference contests, Michigan averages fewer points per game (70.7) than its season average (72.0).

The Wolverines score 80.6 points per game in home games, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.3 points per contest.

In home games, Michigan is giving up 16.2 fewer points per game (49.6) than when playing on the road (65.8).

In their last 10 games, the Wolverines have been scoring 73.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 72.0 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

