The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Eagles' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Central Michigan has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Chippewas' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.