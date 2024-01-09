Tuesday's game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) going head-to-head at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 74, Central Michigan 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-5.0)

Eastern Michigan (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Eastern Michigan is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Central Michigan's 5-8-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Chippewas' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Eastern Michigan has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Central Michigan has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game to rank 301st in college basketball and are allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan loses the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It records 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 277th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3 per outing.

Eastern Michigan knocks down 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.9 (313th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Eagles rank 272nd in college basketball by averaging 90.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 323rd in college basketball, allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions.

Eastern Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (317th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.