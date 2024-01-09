Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 23 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|320th
|67.3
|Points Scored
|68.2
|309th
|263rd
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|76.4
|301st
|330th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|324th
|324th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|191st
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|336th
|10.7
|Assists
|11.5
|311th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
