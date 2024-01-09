The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Central Michigan has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

Eastern Michigan has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

In the Eagles' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

