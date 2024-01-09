Tuesday's game at George Gervin GameAbove Center has the Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) going head-to-head against the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 win for Eastern Michigan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 74, Central Michigan 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-5.0)

Eastern Michigan (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Eastern Michigan has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Michigan is 5-8-0. The Eagles have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Chippewas have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Eastern Michigan has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Central Michigan has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 65.7 points per game, 339th in college basketball, while giving up 75.3 per contest, 278th in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential.

Central Michigan loses the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, 336th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.2.

Central Michigan connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (296th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (298th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from deep.

Central Michigan has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (125th in college basketball).

