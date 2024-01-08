Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wexford County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buckley High School at Northern Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: McBain, MI

McBain, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

McBain High School at Cadillac High School