Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wayne County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cass Technical High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarenceville High School at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview Community High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwin Denby High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.