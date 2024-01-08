Saginaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Saginaw County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
